Beach Weekly S9E9: Biden visits SoCal, LA City Council members resign, horse riding arrest, Rex Orange County & more

In Season 9: Episode 9 of Beach Weekly, we are looking at major headlines from across Long Beach and Southern California.

Last Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden visited Southern California and spoke at Irvine Valley College. Biden advocated for lower prescription drug costs, recognized the ongoing social protests in Iran, and endorsed U.S. Representative Katie Porter in her run for re-election in CA’s 45th congressional district.

Ron Herrera, the president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, resigned last Monday after he was recorded on tape having a conversation with other LA City Council members that included racist remarks. Herrera’s resignation followed that of Nury Martinez, former president of the LA City Council who was also heard on the tape.

Last weekend, there was a small oil spill off the coast near Alamitos Beach in Long Beach. The U.S. Coast Guard and Long Beach Fire Department said the spill had dissipated, but that they will continue to monitor the area. Last Thursday, at least three cases of the avian flu were confirmed near El Dorado Park in Long Beach. While transmission of the virus to humans or other animals is rare, Long Beach health officials recommend avoiding contact with any wild birds.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations are continuing to decline in LA County. However, public health officials are encouraging residents to receive the newest COVID-19 booster shot in an effort to ward off a potential surge in cases over the fall and winter months.

Last Saturday, a person was arrested in Whittier for suspicion of driving under the influence on horseback. The person initially refused to pull over, though after a short pursuit by police the person surrendered and was charged. The horse was taken care of by officers at a Whittier police station.

Elon Musk announced last Saturday that his company, SpaceX, will continue to fund the Starlink satellite program. The announcement came days after Musk threatened to cut funding for the program, which has been integral in maintaining Ukraine’s communication network during its ongoing war with Russia.

In Russia last Saturday, two gunmen killed 11 people and injured 15 others who had volunteered to fight for Russia in its war against Ukraine. The shooting took place at a firearms training session, and is one of multiple mass shootings to take place in Russia in protest of President Vladimir Putin’s call-up of 300,000 citizens to fight in the war.

In the segment Son of a Beach, Kadie Gurley covers the latest in popular culture news.

