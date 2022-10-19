OUTober Special Episode: LGBTQ+ coming-of-age in Netflix’s ‘Heartstopper’

In the first installment of the Daily Forty-Niner’s OUTober Special Podcast Episodes, guest host Noah Garcia discusses Netflix’s LGBTQ+ coming-of-age series Heartstopper.

Adapted from Alice Oseman’s graphic novel of the same name, Heartstopper explores themes of teenhood, young love, and coming into one’s own. The series follows teens Charlie and Nick, whose opposite personalities make for a heartwarming friendship and potential romance.

Heartstopper‘s humor and light-hearted drama presents queer teenhood through a positive lens. This depiction is a refreshing change for television and film, which often presents queer experiences in relation to pain and trauma.

Heartstopper‘s first season is available on Netflix now, and the series has been renewed for a second season.

Look out for the release of more OUTober Special Podcast Episodes throughout October!

Host: Noah Garcia

Edited by: Andy Nguyen

