Beach Weekly S9E10: Smorgasport returns, Alamitos Beach stabbing, UK’s political turmoil & more



In Season 9: Episode 10 of Beach Weekly, hosts Leila Nunez and Kadie Gurley cover major headlines on the Long Beach State campus and across the world.

Long Beach State has announced the new date for Smorgasport, its carnival-themed event exclusive for students. Smorgasport was originally scheduled for Sep. 10, but was postponed due to Tropical Storm Kay. The event will now be held on Oct. 28, and will feature carnival rides, food trucks, and more.

The ASI Beach Kitchen offers Long Beach State students more nutritious food options as well as teaches them cooking skills. After opening in May 2022, the office is partnering with off-campus organizations to combat food insecurity in the Long Beach State community.

Last Monday, a stabbing spree occurred at Alamitos Beach, leaving three wounded and one dead. The suspect arrested was identified as Yohance Sharp, a 21-year-old man who is said to have been experiencing homelessness in Long Beach.

The United Kingdom is once again without a prime minister, after Liz Truss resigned last Thursday after only 45 days in office. Truss’s failed tax-cut plan resulted in extreme economic instability in the UK, as well as discord within the British government. The Conservative Party is now in the process of a leadership election to elect a new prime minister.

In our popular culture segment Son of a Beach, Arts & Life Editor Kadie Gurley discusses Taylor Swift’s new album, a new lawsuit filed against Ye by George Floyd’s family, and more.

Hosts: Leila Nunez & Kadie Gurley

Edited by: Andy Nguyen

