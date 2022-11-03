Son of a Beach S1E1: Adidas drops Ye, Elon Musk Twitter backlash, Tom Brady divorce drama & more

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has reportedly lost $2 billion in one week following recent controversial behavior, including posting anti-Semitic tweets and wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt. Adidas, Balenciaga, Gap and other companies have terminated their business deals with West and said they will no longer work with him.

Businessman Elon Musk officially bought Twitter on Oct. 27, and he already plans to make changes. Musk has reportedly fired some Twitter executives and employees, supposedly to save the company millions of dollars. Multiple leading executives at Twitter have been fired, including Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety.

NFL star quarterback Tom Brady and fashion model Gisele Bündchen have called it quits after 13 years of marriage. Brady and Bündchen released a joint statement on Oct. 28 announcing that they had finalized their divorce. The news follows months of rumors of their marital woes amid Brady’s decision to return to the NFL after briefly retiring earlier this year.

Singer and businesswoman Rihanna has returned to music in the one of the biggest ways possible. She released a new song on Oct. 28 titled “Lift Me Up”, a power ballad serving as the title song for the upcoming Black Panther film, “Wakanda Forever.” The movie is set to be released in theaters on Nov. 11. This is Rihanna’s first musical release in almost seven years, following her eighth studio album “ANTI”.

Host: Kadie Gurley

Edited by: Andy Nguyen

