Son of a Beach S1E2: Netflix extends Dahmer series, Cher’s spotted with new boo, Nick Cannon welcomes baby number 11 & more

Netflix announced that there are plans to expand Ryan Murphy’s Jeffrey Dahmer series due to its success. The program is the second biggest English-language series after Stranger Things.

Cher has announced that she has a man in her life. The singer was photographed out holding hands with music producer Alexander “A.E.” Edwards. The pop icon logged on to Twitter to confirm that they are dating and she’s having the time of her life.

Nick Cannon has announced he’s expecting another child and his second with Alyssa Scott. Baby number 11 is on the way for Canon, and the couple confirmed the pregnancy with a photoshoot posted on social media.

In a new segment of “Son of a Beach,” Rosie Montes introduces a mini-show titled “Going to the Movies with Rosie.” In the segment, she shares reviews and analyses on some of the latest films.

Kadie shares her review on Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album “Midnights”.

Host: Kadie Gurley

Guest Host: Rosie Montes

Edited by: Andy Nguyen

