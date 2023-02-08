Son of a Beach S2E2: Viola Davis clinches EGOT status, Beyoncé’s historic night, Harry Styles wins big & more at the 2023 Grammy Awards!

The best artists in music of 2022 attended this year’s 65th Grammys award show on Sunday.

Held at Crypto.com Arena, Trevor Noah returned to host the biggest night in music.

Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Adele, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé were just a few of the star-studded celebrities at the ceremony.

A lot of history was made as well. Actress and author Viola Davis won a Grammy for “Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording” for her audiobook rendition of her memoir titled “Finding Me”, achieving the EGOT status meaning winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award throughout her career. She is the 18th person and 3rd Black woman to earn the title.

The star of the night, Beyoncé, won four Grammys including “Best Dance/Electronic Album” putting her Grammy winning total at 32, the most any artist has received. The “BREAK MY SOUL” singer surpasses Hungarian-British conductor and composer Georg Solti who previously held the record at 31 awards.

By winning the 2023 Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Kim Petras became the first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy for her collaboration with Sam Smith’s hit, “Unholy”.

