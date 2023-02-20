Beach Weekly S10E5: CSULB closes childcare center, Ohio train derailment & more

This episode of Beach Weekly is sponsored by Long Beach Transit. To learn more about transportation services available for students in Long Beach, visit ridelbt.com/students.

In Season 10: Episode 5 of Beach Weekly, host Lei Madrigal discusses the latest headlines from around the country and the globe.

Long Beach State announced that its only on-campus childcare facility for faculty members will close for renovations on June 30. While the renovation will expand the facility and its current capacity, the university is being criticized for its lack of transparency about the decision and its failure to provide alternative childcare options.

Huntington Beach is facing criticism for its recent decision to limit the kinds of flags allowed to be flown on city properties. Particularly, the decision will forbid the flying of the LGBTQ+ Pride Flag. Only the American, California, Orange County and Huntington Beach flags will be flown on city properties, alongside certain military flags.

The Port of Long Beach is striving to become the world’s first emission-free facility of its kind by 2030. It is attempting to convert its energy sources to electric power and renewable energy in an effort to mitigate environmental impacts in the Long Beach area.

The derailment of a train in Ohio carrying hazardous materials remains unresolved and dangerous to residents and wildlife. Government and railroad officials are said to be working on the issue, but the Ohio public remains concerned about the potential health and environmental impacts of the derailment’s release of toxic chemicals.

On Feb. 13, three students at Michigan State University were killed in a mass shooting. The suspect was not a student of the university, and authorities have not identified a motive for the shooting.

Cyclone Garbielle hit New Zealand’s North Island last week, leaving at least 11 people dead and thousands more missing. The cyclone is New Zealand’s largest natural disaster in decades.

Ongoing rescue efforts in Turkey and Syria have found more than 40,000 dead following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated the region on Feb. 6. The American Turkish Association of Southern California in Long Beach is collecting money and essential items to be donated to Turkish citizens affected by the earthquake. The donation drop-off center is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is located at 2037 W. 17th St.

The White House has announced a new deal with Tesla to make at least 7,000 Tesla charging stations compatible with all-electric vehicles. On Feb. 10, 23-year-old Miriam Payne became the fastest woman to row across the Atlantic Ocean at 59 days, 16 hours, and 36 minutes.

Host: Lei Madrigal

Editor: Andy Nguyen

Producers: Leila Nunez, Isabel Silagy

