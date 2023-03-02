Artist Banter S2E1: Rocking it out with 5th Ace

In Season 2: Episode 1 of Artist Banter, host Tanya Rogers speaks with Matthew Alicea, Omar Kermiche, Trent Strake and Diego Mendoza of the hard rock band 5th Ace about their formation of the group and upcoming album. To stay informed on 5th Ace’s future performances and their album release later this year, follow @5thaceofficial on Instagram.

Host: Tanya Rogers

Producers: Leila Nunez, Isabel Silagy

