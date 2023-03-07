Teed Up S1E5: That Escalated Quick-ly



In Season 1: Episode 5 of Teed Up, hosts Isabel Silagy, Sonny Tapia, Matthew Gomez (Matty G) and Naoki Gima discuss the latest in Long Beach State sports and breakdown the biggest moves from the NHL trade deadline.

LBSU’s women’s basketball team rode a 15 game win streak until this past Saturday, while LBSU’s men’s basketball team won its most recent matchup with CSU Bakersfield. The Dirtbags won its series versus Seattle University 2-1, but its exhibition game against Waseda University from the Baseball Federation of Japan was cancelled due to inclement weather. And, CSULB will purportedly spend $55 million to repair the damaged and leaking Pyramid roof.

The hosts breakdown the biggest moves to occur at the NHL’s trade deadline on March 3, including the shocking trade of Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick. To wrap up, the hosts discuss major injuries from MLB spring training and the implementation of new rules for the 2023 season.

Hosts: Isabel Silagy, Sonny Tapia, Matthew Gomez, Naoki Gima

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producer: Leila Nunez

