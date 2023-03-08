Son of a Beach S2E6: Chris finally speaks out after getting Rock-ed at 2022 Oscars

After a year of silence, comedian Chris Rock finally addressed what happened in his live Netflix special, “Selective Outrage,” recently released on March 4. In the special, Rock brought up the infamous Will Smith slap that occurred at the 2022 Oscar’s. According to Variety, the title “Selective Outrage” is inspired by the slap. “Will Smith practices ‘Selective Outrage,” Rock explained. “Everybody who really knows, knows I had nothing to do with that shit. I didn’t have any entanglements.”

New couple alert! Singer Avril Lavigne and rapper Tyga are the latest celebrity couple to emerge. According to PageSix, the new couple attended the Y/Project show on Tuesday in matching long leather coats after confirming their relationship with a kiss. The “Sk8er Boi” singer paired her floor-sweeping, shoulder-padded outerwear with a Y/Project clutch and sunglasses, while the “Taste” rapper teamed his trench with sporty shield-style shades and a blinged-out chain. The pair have been on a roll with PDA throughout Paris Fashion Week, just days after Lavigne’s surprising split from fiancé Mod Sun.

Jenna Ortega has been getting recognition in the spotlight. The actress is set to star in the newest installment of “Scream” this weekend and is preparing to comeback to her breakthrough role in Netflix series “Wednesday”. She is also returning as producer. Ortega said on a recent episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast that many of the original “Wednesday” scripts made no sense to her from a character perspective, so much so that she went ahead and changed dialogue without consulting the film’s writers. “When I first signed onto the show, I didn’t have all the scripts,” Ortega said. “I thought it was going to be a lot darker. It wasn’t, I didn’t know what the tone was, or what the score would sound like.”

Making his directorial debut, actor Michael B. Jordan stars in “Creed III” which was released in theaters last weekend. “Creed III” follows Adonis Creed, played by Jordan, who has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight. The film has already garnered attention and many people went to the movies to watch the third film of the trilogy. The franchise earned $100 million during its global opening weekend and set numerous records, making it the top opening for the Creed franchise and biggest sports film opening ever and a knockout victory for MGM.

Guest host Renzo Pocasangre gives updates on the latest music in his segment “Soundwaves”.

Host: Kadie Gurley

Guest Host: Renzo Pocasangre

Edited by: Andy Nguyen

