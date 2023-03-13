Beach Weekly S10E8: $55 million Walter Pyramid repairs, Mexican cartel kidnappings & more

In Season 10: Episode 8 of Beach Weekly, host Lei Madrigal covers the latest stories on campus and around the world.

The Center for Equitable Higher Education on the Long Beach State campus works to reduce homelessness among CSU students through their Rapid Rehousing program which provides short-term assistance before helping students find permanent housing. To learn more about assistance programs offered through the university, students can visit the Student Basic Needs Center on the first floor of the student union.

This year’s intense storms have had some serious impacts on the Long Beach State University campus. The Shark Lab, a research group on campus that studies white sharks, lost $76,000 worth of equipment. The Walter Pyramid also experienced damage from the severe weather. A leak in the pyramid’s roof is expected to cost $55 million to repair.

The governor of Tennessee recently signed a bill that bans drag shows in public spaces. The new law will go into effect on April 1 right before Pride month in June when outdoor Pride activities are usually held outside because of the summer heat.

After a 6-year-old boy in Virginia used his mother’s handgun to shoot his teacher on Jan. 6 of this year, authorities have determined that the child will not be facing criminal charges for the incident.

Four Americans from South Carolina were kidnapped when they accidentally got caught up in cartel violence in Mexico. Two of the four were killed in this gunfire. After the FBI located the Americans in an outskirt city, the two survivors along with the bodies of those who were killed were brought back to the U.S.

Russia is now hitting Ukraine with much stronger missiles than ever before called hypersonic missiles that are nearly unstoppable. Ukraine is struggling to defend itself against these new weapons. So far, the missiles have caused at least 6 civilian deaths in the western region of the country.

A Long Beach aerospace company is looking to launch the world’s first 3D-printed rocket into space. While the company’s original rocket launch was planned for Wed., March 8, it has since been rescheduled because of problems with the rocket’s liquid natural gas fuel.

A man from Huntington Beach has set a new world record for most consecutive visits to Disneyland by going to the park every day for 8 years, 3 months, and 16 days.

Host: Lei Madrigal

Editor: Andy Nguyen

Producers: Leila Nunez, Isabel Silagy

