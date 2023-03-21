Teed Up S1E6: St. Matty’s Day

In Season 1: Episode 6 of Teed Up, hosts Isabel Silagy, Sonny Tapia, Matthew Gomez and Naoki Gima breakdown the latest in Long Beach State athletics and professional sports.

With both the men’s and women’s basketball seasons officially closed, the hosts recap both teams’ seasons and discuss what is next for LBSU’s basketball programs.

In professional sports, the hosts run through NFL free agency thus far, the popularity of the 2023 World Baseball Classic, and review the latest from the UEFA Champions League.

Hosts: Isabel Silagy, Sonny Tapia, Matthew Gomez, Naoki Gima

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producer: Leila Nunez

