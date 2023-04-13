Artist Banter S2E3: Social Media Managing with Karen Knobloch

In this episode of Artist Banter, host Tanya Rogers speaks with media manager of CSULB’s Musicians Club on her experience being the media director for the club which includes creating graphics, video and photo content and promoting it on all social media platforms.
Host: Tanya Rogers
Editor: Aidan Swanepoel
Producers: Leila Nunez, Isabel Silagy
