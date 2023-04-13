Artist Banter S2E3: Social Media Managing with Karen Knobloch

In this episode of Artist Banter, host Tanya Rogers speaks with media manager of CSULB’s Musicians Club on her experience being the media director for the club which includes creating graphics, video and photo content and promoting it on all social media platforms.

Host: Tanya Rogers

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: Leila Nunez, Isabel Silagy

Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beach-weekly/id1488484518?uo=4

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1

Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/beach-weekly