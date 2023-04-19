Teed Up S1E9: The British are coming

In Season 1: Episode 9 hosts Naoki Gima and Matthew Gomez are once again joined by a duo of special guests Maher and Naoki’s 9-year-old brother Mateo as they break down the latest in Long Beach State Athletics and professional sports.
As news begins to break about the future of the Walter Pyramid the hosts discuss potential ideas for a new athletics venue, as well as the development of the hunt for a new women’s basketball coach. The hosts also break down some stats from men’s volleyball’s impressive showing against CSUN.
On the professional sports front, the NBA play-ins alongside playoff predictions were discussed. With the Champions League quarterfinals beginning the hosts discuss a variety of topics related to soccer with an emphasis on Real Madrid, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.
Hosts: Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez
Editor: Aidan Swanepoel
Producer: Leila Nunez and Isabel Silagy
