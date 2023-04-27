Son of a Beach S2 E12: Jonathan is in MAJOR trouble

Looks like there’s MAJOR trouble for Jonathan Majors. As stated on Deadline, the actor is facing domestic violence allegations in NYC after a March 25 incident involving a dispute with a 30-year-old woman. The unnamed victim was taken to a hospital with “minor injuries to her head and neck,” according to authorities at the time. Days following Majors’ arrest, a thread of texts were made public where the alleged victim blamed herself for the incident. It has yet to be authenticated by authorities. On April 17, Majors’ manager from Entertainment 360 and publicist The Lede Company fired him, according to Deadline.

In other major news, Buzzfeed announced on April 20 that it will be releasing and laying off 15% of its staff, amounting to about 180 people following the news of the removal of BuzzFeed’s news division. According to The New York Times, when BuzzFeed News was founded in 2011, in the run-up to the next year’s presidential election, it explored stories both slight and serious through listicles and click-bait-style headlines designed to go viral on social media. The Pulitzer Prize winning news operation soon drew attention for its ambitious, sharp reporting, however, and went on to open overseas bureaus and invest in investigative journalism.

Congratulations to model Sofia Richie and music executive Elliot Grainge who recently tied the knot over the weekend in the South of France. The 24-year-old model and designer, who is the daughter of legendary singer Lionel Richie, exchanged vows with Grainge, 29, the son of Universal Music Group chairman/CEO Lucian Grainge, during a ceremony in Antibes, France, according to People. Richie was stunned wearing three dresses on her big day. Sister Nicole Richie was in attendance and superstar dad Lionel Richie walked Sofia down the aisle. Richie and Grainge began dating in 2021 and became engaged one year later.

Zendaya returned to the live stage after eight years. The superstar joined Labrinth during his Coachella set on Saturday and surprised fans with a superb performance of Labrinth and Zendaya songs from popular HBO show Euphoria including “All for Us” from the show’s first season and “I’m Tired” from its second. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zendaya acknowledged the fact that it’s been years since the Euphoria star appeared on stage to sing live during a scheduled set in an Instagram Story discussing the “magical” night. “Thank you all for welcoming me back on that stage with open arms. It’s been a very long time, so I appreciate it,” she said in one story she recorded in the early hours after her performance before heading to bed.

Rosie Montes takes one last stroll in her segment “Going to the Movies with Rosie”!

Host: Kadie Gurley

Guest Host: Rosaura Montes

Edited by: Andy Nguyen