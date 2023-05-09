Teed Up S1E12: The Son(ny) has set

In Season 1: Episode 12 the hosts Sonny Tapia, Isabel Silagy, Naoki Gima and Matthew Gomez convene one last time as they break down the latest in Long Beach State Athletics and professional sports.

On the Long Beach State side, the hosts go over their experience covering the Dirtbags game at Angel Stadium and breakdown volleyball’s season, which ended after a defeat against UCLA. They also go into what the recruitment of Isa Silva could mean for men’s basketball and the likely role he’ll fall into.

With playoffs underway in the NBA and NHL, the hosts go over the first round of each and analyze how the second round has so far played out.

To conclude the season each host gives one overrated and underrated pick across sports. The subjects include former Yankee Joey Gallo, the Los Angeles Rams and the Lakers bubble ring.

Hosts: Sonny Tapia, Isabel Silagy, Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producer: Leila Nunez and Isabel Silagy

