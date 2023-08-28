Beach Weekly S11E2: Hurricane Hilary, India’s moon landing & more

Listen to this week’s episode of Beach Weekly to learn more about Hurricane Hilary’s effect on Long Beach, the latest moon landing and a relatively new and untapped source of renewable energy.

Long Beach State’s biannual Week of Welcome events are this Tuesday and Wednesday. Events take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Central Quad where clubs and departments on campus set up tents to showcase their organizations and encourage new members to join.

As a lot of construction projects were completed over the summer, there are many noticeable changes around campus. There are new outdoor classroom areas with tables, benches and overhead canopies as well as a new location for the Liberal Arts advising office. Numerous dorm buildings also got upgrades to their bathrooms and fire alarm systems. More projects are expected to be completed soon.

John Snowling, a retired Ventura Police Department sergeant, opened fire at a biker bar in Orange County last Wednesday, August 23, resulting in the deaths of three people and severe injuries to six others. His ex-wife was the target of the shooting. The incident ended with Snowling being fatally shot by Orange County Sheriff’s deputies.

Tropical storm Hilary brought more than two inches of rain, 40 mph winds, and over six-foot waves to Long Beach last Sunday. Damages to the city were more manageable than expected since the city took precautionary measures days before the storm touched down. Around 60,000 sandbags were dispersed around the city and numerous other preventive efforts were made to prevent or reduce flooding.

As of August 28, 388 people are still unaccounted for after Maui’s deadly wildfires. Search and rescue efforts for victims of the Maui wildfires are difficult since identifiable features like hair and fingerprints are destroyed in extreme heat. Authorities are urging families to submit DNA samples of missing people.

Trump and several of his associates have been charged under Georgia’s RICO act for efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. He and his 12 other defendants turned themselves in to the Fulton County Jail in the state where Trump was released on a $200,000 bond that night shortly after arriving.

Over 100,000 people have evacuated from flooded areas in eastern Pakistan over the span of three weeks as the country experiences a wet monsoon season. The flooding was caused by nearby rivers overflowing due to high levels of rain.

Last Wednesday, India landed a spacecraft at the moon’s south pole and is the first country to do so. A lunar rover is expected to detach from the spacecraft in the coming days to analyze the moon’s surface and conduct other experiments.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a safety notice to be careful around domestic pet turtles after over 20 people nationally have contracted salmonella from the small pets.

A Finnish company called Polar Night Energy has popularized a relatively new source of clean energy: sand, a natural material that stores heat. Once sand is heated in a large vat at the company’s facilities, it stays hot and has the ability to produce energy. These sand “batteries” could become a great alternative to nonrenewable resources.

Host: Lei Madrigal

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel, Julia Goldman

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

