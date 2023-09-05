Beach Weekly S11E3: Tuition protests, Nebraska volleyball sets a world record & more

Season 11, episode 3 of Beach Weekly covers an on-campus power outage, last week’s tuition protest and the largest crowd to ever attend a women’s sporting event.

An unplanned power outage caused disruptions last Tuesday, August 29. Evening classes were canceled and on-campus facilities like the library, rec center, student union, and more stopped operations for the remainder of the day. The outage was a result of a mechanical error by the school’s power supplier and lasted from 5:30 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.

The California State University institution has published a plan for a multi-year 6% tuition increase, beginning in fall 2024 through 2028 which would raise tuition to $7,682 by its final year. On Wednesday, August 30, students and some faculty protested the tuition increase on campus.

A group of about seven men stole up to $5,000 worth of power tools from the Home Depot on Spring Street in Signal Hill. Police were called to the scene at 6:03 p.m. on Sunday, August 27. To address recent burglaries within the city, the Long Beach Police Department has established a task force that specializes in combating robberies.

The Gerald Desmond Bridge was built in Long Beach fifty-seven years ago to connect downtown Long Beach to Terminal Island. In 2020, the bridge was replaced by the larger Long Beach International Gateway Bridge. The deconstruction of the Gerald Desmond Bridge began in July 2022 and is now completed as of August 2023.

The largest crowd to ever watch a women’s sporting event gathered in Nebraska on Wednesday, August 30 to watch the Lincoln Cornhuskers women’s volleyball team play the Omaha Mavericks. The game was played outside on Lincoln’s football field at the Memorial Stadium to accommodate the large crowd of 92,003 people.

Category 3 hurricane Idalia made its way through Florida on Wednesday, August 30 before touching down in Georgia and South Carolina as a tropical storm. Significant damages are affecting these states. As of September 3, around 38,000 people in Florida and Georgia are without power. As a response, Biden has signed a major disaster declaration that provides financial assistance for individuals and infrastructure impacted by Idalia.

A retired Saudi Arabian teacher was recently sentenced to death for criticizing his country’s leadership online via anonymous X posts and YouTube activity. It is unknown how Saudi authorities pinpointed his identity through an anonymous account.

A forest fire burning in Greece is the largest fire ever recorded in the European Union. As of September 4, it has killed 21 people. The fire is presumed to have been man-made, according to the Prime Minister.

Two former Proud Boys leaders have been sentenced to prison for their involvement in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Joseph Biggs, the former leader of Florida’s Proud Boys group has been sentenced to 17 years in prison. Zachary Rehl, Philadelphia’s former Proud Boys leader, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Canada is urging travelers to be aware of restrictive laws against the LGBTQ community in the United States. Many states have banned drag shows, limited access to gender-affirming care and restricted transgender people’s participation in sports.

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson together have donated $10 million to help Maui residents displaced by the area’s recent wildfires. The donation effort called the “People’s Fund of Maui” plans to give $1,200 per month to impacted Maui residents.

Host: Lei Madrigal

Editor: Julia Goldman

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

