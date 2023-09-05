Teed Up S2 E1: Going bananas for season 2!

On the Beach side, the guys talk about women’s volleyball’s huge season-opening upset over the reigning national champions the University of Texas at Austin Longhorns, and talk about expectations for the season going forward. They also discuss women’s soccer’s Elysia Laramie’s legendary four-goal performance against Boston College.
With the Champions League group stage draw on Thursday, Aug. 31, the hosts analyze who has the most challenging group and predict which two teams they think will come out of each group.
And as Major League Baseball hits the season’s final weeks, the hosts discuss the biggest headlines in baseball. They get into how former Long Beach State Dirtbags are performing for their teams, Shohei Ohtani’s injury and pending free agency and close it out with Mookie Betts’s case for the MVP.
Host: Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez, Maher Basharahil, Kevin Fernandez
Editor: Andy Nguyen
Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel
Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!
Apple Podcasts
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/daily-49er-podcasts/id1488484518?uo=4
Google Podcasts
https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1
Overcast
https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/daily-49er-podcasts