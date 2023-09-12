Teed Up S2E2: The Teed Up fantasy football draft!

On the Beach side of sports, the hosts talk about Cherrie Cox’s return from injury and the tough loss against UCLA. The hosts also talk about the first-place victory for men’s golf in the Ram Masters Invitational and plead for former Beach golfer Ian Gilligan to come back to the Beach.

As the NFL regular season begins, the hosts analyze the Detroit Lions’s season-opening upset over the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. The hosts also look at the games happening on Sunday, Sept. 10 and pick their favorite matchups. The episode covers Murray’s playing status for the season, Chandler Jones’s situation with the Raiders and Nick Bosa’s record-breaking contract with the 49ers.

This episode also features the first-ever Teed Up fantasy football draft! Naoki and Matty went head-to-head against Maya-Claire and Maher to pick the best players in a league in a fantasy draft format.

Hosts: Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez, Maher Basharahil, Maya-Claire Glenn

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

