Artist Banter S3E1: Emerging from “La Primavera” – An artistry in full bloom (ft. Julie Gallo)

In the premiere episode of Artist Banter’s third season, host Julia Goldman meets with transfer student, mom, and artist Julie Gallo of Long Beach State. From her personal inspirations to her tactile applications, Gallo details the new and traditional techniques she utilizes to bring art and technology together when creating her graphic designs. To see Julie Gallo’s journey and stay updated, follow her on Instagram @JulieGalloArt.

Host: Julia Goldman

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

