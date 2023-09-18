Beach Weekly S11E5: CSU approves tuition increase, psychological services on campus & more

Check out season 11, episode 5 of Beach Weekly as host Lei Madrigal covers the official CSU tuition increase, psychological services on campus, catastrophic floods in Libya and more.

The Counseling and Psychological Services department on campus, also known as CAPS, offers free mental health help to all enrolled students. Students can meet with a counselor through one-on-one sessions, group sessions, Zoom meetings or in-person meetings. The CAPS office is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the second floor of Brotman Hall in room 226.

The CSU Board of Trustees voted Wednesday, Sept. 13 to approve the proposed 6% tuition increase for all CSU campuses that would take place over the next five years, beginning in the fall of 2024 and ending in 2029. Students were consistently protesting the tuition increase on CSU campuses as well as outside of the trustee meeting in Long Beach last Tuesday. Many students also spoke out during public comment at the meeting to oppose the tuition increase.

Most fast-food workers in California will get a mandatory raise starting April 1, 2024 that would increase their minimum wage to $20 an hour under a deal between labor unions and the fast-food industry. It will apply only to fast-food restaurants with over 60 locations nationwide. The raise would not apply to restaurants that have a bakery and sell bread as a single menu item.

A federal grand jury indicted five former Memphis police officers for the death of Tyre Nichols which happened in Jan. of this year. Each former officer was charged with excessive force, deliberate indifference and evidence tampering. They also face criminal court charges for second-degree murder, aggravated assault, oppression and misconduct. All five former officers are pleading not guilty to the charges against them.

Danelo Cavalcante, a murderer charged for killing his ex-girlfriend in 2021, escaped from a Pennsylvania jail on Aug. 31 and was found last Wednesday, Sept. 13. He made his way around Chester County, Penn. for two weeks before an aerial thermal imaging camera sensed him hiding behind a John Deere store. There, authorities captured him and he was charged with felony escape and relocated to a maximum security prison.

Tropical Storm Daniel brought mass devastation to Libya, leaving neighborhoods ruined and corpses lining the streets. Ongoing search efforts have left rescuers to estimate that the death toll is as high as 20,000 as of Thursday, Sept. 14. According to the World Health Organization, 3,460 corpses have been recovered and over 11,000 deaths have been confirmed since the storm hit on Sept. 10. Another 10,000 people are reported missing.

Danny Masterson, well-known for his role on “That ’70s Show”, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in the early 2000s. He will be eligible for parole when he is 77 years old.

Host: Lei Madrigal

Editor: Julia Goldman

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

