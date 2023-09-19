Teed Up S2E3: Teed Up vs. the Field Ep. 1

As the Major League Baseball season hits its final weeks and games, the hosts discuss some of the biggest narratives and headlines going into the home stretch. Ohtani’s free agency, postseason predictions and the race for the top of the American League between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles are some of the big talking points in this episode.

This episode also introduces a new segment to the show, Teed Up vs. the Field. In this segment, Naoki and Matthew take on the inaugural challengers Zach and Anthony in a baseball-themed trivia game to start the series off.

Hosts: Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez, Anthony Orrico, Zach Durham

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

