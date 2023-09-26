Teed Up S2E4: New LBSU Athletic Director Bobby Smitheran

Beach sports saw some dominant showings from women’s soccer and women’s volleyball this past week. The hosts talk about the soccer team’s 5-1 win over Northern Colorado and the great performance in the Wildcat Classic by women’s volleyball. Bobby Smitheran gave his thoughts on the atmosphere of the pyramid and expressed that he looks forward to attending more sporting events in the future.

Naoki and Matthew also get an in-depth look at how Bobby Smitheran has settled in at the Beach since coming over from San Diego State. The hosts also delve into Smitheran’s entire career up until this point and discuss what he looks forward to in this new chapter at the Beach.

Continuing their questioning, Naoki and Matthew presented Smitheran with quick-fire questions and had him blindly rank his favorite ballpark foods. Smitheran also challenged the Teed Up hosts to a doubles pickleball game with Smitheran choosing Matthew as his partner and leaving Naoki to find a partner to take them on.

Hosts: Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez, Bobby Smitheran

Editor: Steven Matthews

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/daily-49er-podcasts/id1488484518?uo=4

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1

⁠Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/daily-49er-podcasts