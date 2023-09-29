Artist Banter S3E2: A measurement, a stitch, an idea – All possible with two hands (ft. Angel Hernandez)

In this episode of Artist Banter, host Julia Goldman meets with transfer and pre-industrial design student Angel Hernandez. The two discuss the inspiration and process of, as Hernandez describes, his “DIY” creative works, from handmade fashion to furniture. To see Angel Hernandez’s portfolio and follow along in his journey, follow him on Instagram @ayenjole.
Host: Julia Goldman
Editor: Julia Goldman, Aidan Swanepoel
Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel
