Teed Up S2E5: Old sports desk vs. new sports desk

The National Football League and the college football season is in its early stages. The guys talk about some of the big headlines that have developed so far this season. The Damian Lillard trade shocked the sports world this past week and the guys debate which team ultimately won the trade.

In the second iteration of Teed Up vs. the Field, the old sports desk, Gima and Gomez, face off against the new sports desk, Coleman and Ramage in an American football and NCAA-themed trivia game.

Hosts: Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez

Guests: Matthew Coleman, Davis Ramage

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/daily-49er-podcasts/id1488484518?uo=4

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1

⁠Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/daily-49er-podcasts