Teed Up S2E5: Old sports desk vs. new sports desk

The National Football League and the college football season is in its early stages. The guys talk about some of the big headlines that have developed so far this season. The Damian Lillard trade shocked the sports world this past week and the guys debate which team ultimately won the trade.
In the second iteration of Teed Up vs. the Field, the old sports desk, Gima and Gomez, face off against the new sports desk, Coleman and Ramage in an American football and NCAA-themed trivia game.
Hosts: Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez
Guests: Matthew Coleman, Davis Ramage
Editor: Aidan Swanepoel
Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel
