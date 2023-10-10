Teed Up S2E6: It’s time for playoff baseball!

Following The Beach’s upset of Hawaii in women’s volleyball, the hosts go in-depth on some of the important pieces of the volleyball squad. Barrera, who interns for the athletics department, also gave his opinions about the team. An ongoing prediction is also briefly mentioned in regard to Barrera’s attendance at volleyball matches this season.

On the professional front, the boys go over the wild card round from the MLB playoffs and add insight into some of the performances and main storylines. Before ending the episode, the hosts make their predictions for how the rest of the playoffs will play out.

Hosts: Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez

Guests: Emmanuel Barrera, Kevin Fernand

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/daily-49er-podcasts/id1488484518?uo=4

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1

⁠Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/daily-49er-podcasts