Artist Banter S3E3: Funk around and find a new blend of jazz (ft. Veronica Swift)

In this episode of Artist Banter, host Julia Goldman meets with vocalist and jazz performer Veronica Swift from Charlottesville, Tennessee. The two discuss Swift’s musical roots, music theory techniques, and the musical inspirations of her new self-titled album, “Veronica Swift.” To keep up to date with Veronica’s future performances and releases, check her out on all major music platforms and follow her on Instagram @veronicaswiftofficial.

Host: Julia Goldman

Guest: Veronica Swift

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/daily-49er-podcasts/id1488484518?uo=4

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1

⁠Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/daily-49er-podcasts