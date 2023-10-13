Teed Up OUTober Special Episode: New women’s basketball coach Amy Wright

Women’s basketball Head Coach, Amy Wright, takes the hosts through her journey as a collegiate player, coach and member of the LGBTQ+ community. Coach Wright highlights her struggle with being comfortable coming out and making her relationship with her partner public.

Coach Wright also talks to the hosts about her expectations for the upcoming season and the style of basketball she wants the team to play. She goes on to talk about the many influences and role models that have shaped her as a person and coach throughout her basketball career.

Hosts: Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez

Guest: Amy Wright

Editor: Steven Matthews

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

