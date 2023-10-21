Teed Up S2E7: The Banana Break crew episode

Following the recent results from women’s soccer and volleyball, Naoki and Matthew discuss some of the big performances from both teams. They also get into some of the weird statistics that are kept in professional and collegiate sports.

On the professional sports side, the hosts talk about the recent results of the Major League Baseball divisional rounds, the hype surrounding Connor Bedard and Victor Wembanyama and some of the storylines that have come out in the midst of the National Basketball Association’s preseason.

On the third installation of the Teed Up trivia game, the 0-2 hosts Naoki and Matthew go head-to-head to see who the weakest link is between the pair.

Hosts: Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez

Editor: Steven Matthews

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/daily-49er-podcasts/id1488484518?uo=4

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1

⁠Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/daily-49er-podcasts