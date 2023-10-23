BW S11E10: A tentative agreement for CSU employees, President Biden’s visit to Israel & more

In season 11, episode 10 of Beach Weekly, host Lei Madrigal discusses a tentative agreement for California State University employees, President Biden’s visit to Israel and more.

The California State University Employees Union reached a tentative agreement on Oct. 11 with the CSU Chancellor’s Office to implement a “salary step” program for employees. This is the first time in 30 years that CSU workers are getting a salary step structure. This change comes after a rally outside of Brotman Hall where over 400 union workers and student workers gathered to support negotiations by the union’s Bargaining Team. Union members still have to vote to approve the agreement, but, if approved, it would bring a 5% general salary increase effective July 1, 2023 with full retroactive pay. Then, the agreement would bring another 5% raise on July 1, 2024 and an official transition to salary steps on Oct. 1, 2025.

Since 1973, the Bob Murphy Access Center, or BMAC, has offered accommodations and support to students with disabilities. On Oct. 5, BMAC celebrated 30 years of service to Long Beach State with a sold-out ceremony. Five alumni, who were once students assisted by BMAC, were inducted into the center’s Hall of Fame for excelling in creating inclusive environments in their lives outside of Long Beach State. Students needing accommodations can contact the Bob Murphy Access Center for resources and more information. Their office is located in room 110 of the Shakarian Student Success Center and their email address is [email protected].

The 39th annual Long Beach marathon was last Sunday, Oct. 15, which brought in roughly 18,000 people to run the 26.2-mile marathon around the city. The event started at Shoreline Drive and began at 6 a.m. Ryley Fick, a 23-year-old who graduated from Long Beach State last spring, won the women’s race with a time of 2:58:30. Jason Yang won the men’s race with a time of 2:27:04.

The California Commissioner of Labor’s Office issued a fine of $4.8 million, the largest fine given to a hotel in state history, to the Hyatt Regency in Long Beach. The Labor’s Office stated that the Hyatt Regency allegedly violated California’s “Right to Recall” law as they did not offer jobs to workers who were laid off as a result of the pandemic.

The U.S. government has reached a settlement with more than 5,000 migrant families who were separated at the southern border between 2017 and 2018 after the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy towards border crossing. According to the settlement, the government will be prohibited from reenacting a “zero-tolerance” policy for at least the next 8 years and it requires the government to continue to identify families who were separated. It also states that families will gain the ability to apply for work permits, and housing and medical services.

A 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy was killed after being stabbed 26 times by his family’s landlord on Oct. 14 in Illinois, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. His mother was stabbed at least a dozen times and sustained major injuries. The mother and son were allegedly targeted by their landlord because they are Muslim. Their landlord was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of a hate crime and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. A preliminary hearing for the incident is scheduled for Oct. 30.

President Biden visited Israel last Wednesday to support the country in war and guarantee America’s allyship. Biden’s return to the Oval Office has been marked with an immediate request of almost $106 billion from Congress. Of the $106 billion, only $14 billion is proposed to support Israel. The remaining $82 billion is for replenishing U.S. weapons in Ukraine and anti-fentanyl trafficking task forces across the U.S.-Mexico border. There is also $10 billion dedicated to unspecified humanitarian efforts.

Host: Lei Madrigal

Editor: Julia Goldman

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

