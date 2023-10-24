Teed Up S2E8: Tale of the Tape

Following some of the recent performances in conference play from women’s volleyball and soccer, the hosts discuss some of the big storylines from those games and what those results could mean for the teams moving forward.

Before continuing the trend of discussing sports topics having to do with the game itself, the hosts cover some of the more pressing topics that go beyond the game. This time the topic is the National Hockey League’s decision to ban the use of Pride Tape during warmups and games.

Staying on the theme of hockey, the hosts are joined by two guests familiar with the sport who help run down the main headlines that have developed over the first two weeks of the season.

Hosts: Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez

Guests: Oliver Mayell, Justin Ganz

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

