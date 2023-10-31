Teed Up S2E9: Spooked Up

Following the victory of the Long Beach State women’s soccer team against Hawaii on Thursday, Oct. 26, the women’s team will begin the first round of the Big West Conference tournament against the University of California Irvine on Sunday. The hosts recap the season with the season performances of players such as Cherrie Cox, Elisa Laramie and other key standouts.

With the UEFA Champions League group stages wrapping up, the hosts bring on guests Maher Basharahil and Naoki’s younger brother Mateo Tamashiro to talk about the recent results as well as some of the upcoming fixtures.

Halloween is around the corner, and the hosts celebrate the occasion by dressing up in costume and playing a draft of the best Halloween-themed player nicknames in the world of sports.

Hosts: Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez

Guests: Maher Basharahil, Mateo Tamashiro

Editor: Steven Matthews

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/daily-49er-podcasts/id1488484518?uo=4

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1

⁠Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/daily-49er-podcasts