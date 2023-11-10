Artist Banter S3E6: A young author and marketing student’s journey of self-launched creativity (ft. Lydia Millyon)

In this episode of Artist Banter, host Julia Goldman meets with Lydia Millyon, a self-published author, illustrator, blog operator and community college marketing student. At 15, Millyon established her education and entertainment blog, Human Central, to which she and other young voices contribute. One year later, she wrote, illustrated and self-published her children’s book, “Zora and the People,” which showcases a girl seeing her community all around town. The two discuss Millyon’s creative initiatives and how her marketing insight was always embedded in her work.

Hosts: Julia Goldman

Guest: Lydia Millyon

Editor: Julia Goldman

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

