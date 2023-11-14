Beach Weekly S11E13 – Special Episode: The Israel-Hamas War, a Perspective from the Jewish Community

Season 11, episode 13 of Beach Weekly is a special episode focusing on Israel and Palestine. Host Lei Madrigal is joined by ChayaLeah Sufrin, the Executive Director of Beach Hillel, which is a student-run organization for Jewish life on the Long Beach State campus. They discuss the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the history of the conflict and its potential outcome.

Host: Lei Madrigal

Editors: Julia Goldman, Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

