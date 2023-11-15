Teed Up S2E11: Daily49er Adviser Barbara Kingsley-Wilson Discusses Sports Journalism Career

Kingsley-Wilson began her journalism career in Ohio, graduating from both Ohio University and Ohio State University. She went on to work at the Rochester Times-Union after her undergrad. After working for three years in Cleveland, Ohio, she got her master’s degree, did a stint in Jordan to research women in sports in the country and then returned to the U.S. to work at the Orange County Register. She then began her teaching career at CSULB in 2004, teaching Journalism 311.

The hosts talk to Kingsley-Wilson about her time in Jordan, her expectations from student journalists and her craziest sports journalism story.

Hosts: Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez

Guest: Barbara Kingsley-Wilson

Editor: Steven Matthews

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

