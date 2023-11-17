Artist Banter S3E7: Artisanship carved out in many mediums – The versatility of a multimedia artist and business owner (ft. Thao-Vy Nguyen)

In this episode of Artist Banter, host Julia Goldman sits down with illustrator, published children’s book author and multimedia artist, Thao-Vy Nguyen. Nguyen’s fine arts degree in illustration/preproduction at CSULB has given her experience in tactile artistry and digital art, like painting and animation. Since graduating, Nguyen has expanded her craft to include digital 3-D rendering and woodworking.

The two discuss Nguyen’s inspiration, her use of these versatile mediums in her creations and the lessons she has learned as a small business owner. To preview her work and to keep up to date with Thao-Vy’s future artistic endeavors, check her out on Instagram @tellyvy.

Hosts: Julia Goldman

Guest: Thao-Vy Nguyen

Editor: Julia Goldman

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/daily-49er-podcasts/id1488484518?uo=4

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1

⁠Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/daily-49er-podcasts