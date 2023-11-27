Beach Weekly S11E14: CSULB trade workers strike, Israel-Hamas temporary ceasefire & more

In season 11, episode 14 of Beach Weekly, host Lei Madrigal discusses the recent workers strike on campus, a temporary ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and more.

University trade workers at Long Beach State held a one-day strike near the Walter Pyramid on Tuesday, Nov. 14 as the CSU system continues to stall negotiations with the workers. The group, called Teamsters, went on strike at 22 different campuses. The CSU Employees Union, along with four other unions, have reached their own tentative agreements with the CSU which were approved on Nov. 7.

In fall of 2024, Long Beach State will introduce the “Equitable Textbook Access” program, which will provide students with access to all their required textbooks at a flat rate of $250 per semester for full-time students and $165 for part-time students. The “Equitable Textbook Access” fee can be covered by financial aid and makes all required textbooks available to students on Canvas. Students are automatically enrolled in the program but are able to opt out of it by the last day to add or drop classes without approval. The program is intended to make textbooks more accessible and to reduce the campus’s carbon footprint by limiting printing and shipping.

Eighteen speed camera systems will be installed in Long Beach sometime in 2024 in an effort to make roads safer by getting drivers to slow down. Once everything is set in place for the speed cameras to be installed, the public must be notified at least 30 days before they start operating. Additionally, during the first 60 days that the cameras are in operation, violators will get warnings without fines. Fines will range from $50 to $500 and revenue from citations will go toward traffic safety improvements within the city.

On Friday, Nov. 17, Long Beach city officials announced that a major cybersecurity breach caused the city’s main website to be shut down along with bill payment portals, call centers and other city-related services and websites. Officials have not yet disclosed whether or not the breach compromised residents’ and employees’ personal data. They have also not disclosed whether a ransom was requested as part of the attack. Long Beach city officials have directed residents to the city’s social media accounts for updates on recovery.

A mysterious respiratory illness in dogs is spreading through the United States, causing the animals to develop a cough, fever, loss of appetite and other symptoms. The cause of the illness is unclear. Some veterinarians believe it is being caused by a virus while others believe a bacteria is to blame. Most dogs that have contracted the illness have spent time in places with many other dogs like kennels or dog parks.

Israel and Hamas reached a truce through a temporary 4-day ceasefire agreement last Friday, marking the first break in the war since the start in October. During the break, Hamas is set to release 50 hostages who were captured on Oct. 7 and Israel is set to release 150 Palestinian hostages. As of Friday, Nov. 24, Hamas has freed 24 hostages and Israel has released 39 Palestinians. Israel has vowed to resume the war once the ceasefire ends.

Host: Lei Madrigal

Editors: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

