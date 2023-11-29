Teed Up S2E12: JJ Fiddler, Co-Founder of The562.org

JJ Fiddler is a Long Beach State alum who, with his close friend Mike Guardabascio, founded The562.org which covers high school, community college and university-level sports in the greater Long Beach area.

The hosts talk to Fiddler about his time at Long Beach State and he shares some of his favorite stories from his journalism career. He also talks about the benefits of covering sports as a career and advises the hosts and sports journalists alike on how to navigate the sports journalism game.

Hosts: Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez

Guest: JJ Fiddler

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

