Artist Banter S3E8: A self-discovery of grief through poetry (ft. Leó Leon)

In this episode of Artist Banter, host Julia Goldman meets with CSULB grad student, writer and self-published poet, Leó Leon. In dedication to their late grandmother, Leon’s crafted collection of visuals and poems, “OCT 10.,” is written through the lens of their memories, grief and identity.
The two discuss Leon’s experience in self-publishing to create “OCT 10.” Leon shares an intimate view of the book’s themes of grief, spirituality, love and self-discovery. To keep up to date with Leon’s creative expressions or to purchase a copy of “OCT 10.,” check out their Instagram @gothic.poet.
Host: Julia Goldman
Guest: Leó Leon
Editor: Julia Goldman
Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel
