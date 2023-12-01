Artist Banter S3E8: A self-discovery of grief through poetry (ft. Leó Leon)

In this episode of Artist Banter, host Julia Goldman meets with CSULB grad student, writer and self-published poet, Leó Leon. In dedication to their late grandmother, Leon’s crafted collection of visuals and poems, “OCT 10.,” is written through the lens of their memories, grief and identity.

The two discuss Leon’s experience in self-publishing to create “OCT 10.” Leon shares an intimate view of the book’s themes of grief, spirituality, love and self-discovery. To keep up to date with Leon’s creative expressions or to purchase a copy of “OCT 10.,” check out their Instagram @gothic.poet.

Host: Julia Goldman

Guest: Leó Leon

Editor: Julia Goldman

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/daily-49er-podcasts/id1488484518?uo=4

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1

⁠Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/daily-49er-podcasts