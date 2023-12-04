Beach Weekly S11E15: Not Alone @ the Beach, Israel-Hamas ceasefire collapse & more

Host Lei Madrigal wraps up season 11 of Beach Weekly with topics like the Not Alone @ the Beach organization at Long Beach State, the collapse of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and more.

An organization on campus called “Not Alone @ the Beach” works to bring attention to power-based harassment on campus like stalking, abuse and violence. The group also puts a large emphasis on providing support to victims, teaching prevention methods and offering sexual education. Students should know that while coping with being a victim of sexual assault is difficult, no one is ever alone in the process.

On Friday, Nov. 17, Long Beach city officials said that a major cybersecurity breach caused the city’s main website and other online city-related resources to be inaccessible. Officials say there was no initial request for ransom, but they confirmed that city data was stolen. Currently, they don’t know what kind of data or how much was taken. The city’s main website is back up and running as of last Monday, but investigations into the extent of the breach could last months, according to the city.

New toll lanes on the 405 freeway from the Los Angeles County line to Costa Mesa opened last Friday, Dec. 1, according to Orange County Transit Authority. Vehicles using the toll lanes must have a FasTrack transponder. Toll rates are expected to range from $3 to $10 per trip. Vehicles with three or more passengers are allowed to use the toll lanes for free as well as motorcycles and vehicles that have veterans’ or disabled persons’ license plates. Clean air vehicles qualify for a 15% discount on tolls.

Three college students of Palestinian descent were shot at close range while they were out on a walk in Burlington, Vt. The suspect, 48-year-old Jason J. Eaton was sent to jail on three counts of second-degree attempted murder and has pleaded not guilty. The victims were wearing traditional Palestinian attire and speaking in a mix of English and Arabic when they were approached, and the incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Montana was set to ban TikTok on Jan. 1, 2024, but the law was blocked by a district judge before going into effect. The judge said that the planned TikTok ban oversteps state power and violates the First Amendment. The current ruling is preliminary and a trial followed by an ultimate decision is expected for next year.

Nearly all Democrats and over 100 Republicans within the House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to expel New York Republican George Santos from Congress. Santos has allegedly been indicted on 23 criminal charges including wire fraud, money laundering, false statements to Congress, conspiracy and more. He is the first-ever Republican to be expelled from Congress.

The temporary ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war was extended past its original four-day long pause before attacks resumed on its seventh day. The ceasefire had allowed for 100 hostages to be released by Hamas and 250 Palestinians to be released by Israel. The Israeli military says that it was resuming fighting because Hamas violated the terms of the truce and attacked Israeli territories. Hamas claims that Israel bears full responsibility for the collapse of the ceasefire. The two sides continue to place blame on each other as fighting continues.

Host: Lei Madrigal

Editor: Julia Goldman

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

