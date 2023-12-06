Teed Up S2E13: LBSU Athletics Interns Matthew Coleman and Ivan Abril

Ivan Abril helps create social media content for the LBSU Athletics marketing team. He records videos during games, practices and media days to help promote the sports teams on campus. One of his accomplishments was going viral for the Lena Silano bicycle kick video that was featured by ESPN and SportsCenter.

Matthew Coleman assists with the in-game promotional activities for the marketing department. Half-time and time-outs are the prime times that Coleman is involved. He assists with the dunk contests that feature some younger fans, trivia competitions with fans competing against the athletes and other fun in-game activities.

The hosts Naoki and Matthew get some insight as to what life is like as Beach Athletics interns and what the future holds for the guests as members of the department.

Hosts: Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez

Guests: Matthew Coleman, Ivan Abril

Editor: Steven Matthews

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

