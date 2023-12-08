Artist Banter S3E9: Beginning, faster than it seems: The up-and-coming pop-punk band, February Falls

In this episode of Artist Banter, host Julia Goldman and co-host Naoki Gima, of the Teed Up podcast, meet with Southern California-based alt-rock and pop-punk band, February Falls. The two delve into how lead singer Micheal Putman, bassist Jeremiah Omar and drummer Kyle Zarate, came together to revitalize February Falls. They also discuss everything from the band member’s musical journeys and techniques to the personal inspirations that keep them going.
To follow along with February Falls’ new releases and upcoming shows, follow their Instagram, @officialfebruaryfalls.
Hosts: Julia Goldman, Naoki Gima
Guest: February Falls
Editor: Julia Goldman
Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel
