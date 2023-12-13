Teed Up S2E14: Daily 49er Design Advisor Gary Metzker’s Journey Through Sports Journalism

Gary Metzker’s legacy, as discussed in this episode, is a lengthy one. He’s worked at the L.A. Times for over 20 years and has been a part of multiple Pulitzer Prize-winning design teams. He earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1976 and then his master’s degree at Cal State Fullerton over 30 years later in 2013.

The hosts talk to Gary about his time at the L.A. Times, how he met his wife and how he got his start in journalism. Gary discusses his love for sports and teaching with the hosts while also giving his thoughts on the current landscape of sports journalism and the transition from print to electronic newspapers.

Hosts: Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez

Guest: Gary Metzker

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

