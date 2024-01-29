Beach Weekly S12E1: CFA faculty strike, dining hall food waste & more

To begin season 12 of Beach Weekly, host Lei Madrigal discusses the CSU faculty strike, campus dining hall food waste and more.

Week of Welcome begins tomorrow, where departments and clubs on campus set up information booths to showcase their organizations and encourage new members to join. Events take place this Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 30 and Jan. 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Central Quad. Registration is not required.

Week of Welcome continues on Saturday, Feb. 3, with ASI Night at the Walter Pyramid. Students are invited for a night of school spirit, giveaways, food and more. Doors open at 3:15 p.m. and the men’s basketball team will play UC San Diego at 4 p.m. Registration is not required, and all students can enter LBSU Athletics games for free with their student ID card.

Black History Month begins this Thursday, Feb. 1, and the university’s Division of Student Affairs has a full month of events planned. The first event is Black Graduate Student Game Night on Feb. 2 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Peterson Hall 1 (PH1) Room 230.

Student Health Services has a couple of workshops planned for this week, starting with Birth Control 101 today, Monday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Student Health Services building. This workshop is scheduled to occur this semester every Monday at 10 a.m. and every Wednesday at 2 p.m. SHS also offers a nutrition workshop on Mondays at 2 p.m., Tuesdays at 2:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 3:30 p.m.

Anthony Orrico, a news assistant with the Daily Forty-Niner, joined this episode of Beach Weekly to discuss the recent California Faculty Association faculty strike, which ended after a tentative agreement was reached on the first scheduled day of striking. He shared information about the history of CFA strikes, new negotiated working conditions and when the agreement may be finalized.

The Long Beach State dining hall management team conducted a study in October 2022 to observe the amount of food wasted by students in the campus dining halls. During the study, it was determined that about 15,000 pounds of food were wasted between the three dining facilities. When food waste was measured a year later in Oct. 2023, the overall waste had only gone down 30 pounds. As a result of the study, the Food Waste Reduction Campaign was formed with the goal of reducing waste by 20%. The Office of Sustainability has since worked with ASI and Sustain U to provide other sustainability workshops and events.

The International Court of Justice has found that it is “plausible” that Israel has violated the Genocide Convention with actions committed during the recent conflict in Gaza. The ICJ has ordered that Israel must abide by the Genocide Convention. Although the court has not called for a complete ceasefire, it has voted that Israel must take all measures in its power to stop anything related to genocide in Gaza, prevent and punish those inciting genocide, ensure humanitarian needs in Gaza and more.

Host: Lei Madrigal

Editor: Julia Goldman

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

