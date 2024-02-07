Teed Up S3E3: Swift-ly moving on

Naoki and Matty sit down with Jerry and Matthew to talk about the conference championships that happened in the National Football League. The boys talk about some of the narratives surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the Detroit Lions as well as Taylor Swift’s recent impact on the NFL.

The boys also get into Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson’s underwhelming performance, the Lions’ chances to come back to the championship game and Taylor Swift being used as a mouthpiece for U.S. President Joe Biden.

The group also discusses their predictions for the Super Bowl LVIII matchup between the Chiefs and the 49ers.

Hosts: Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez

Guests: Jerry Reynoso, Matthew Dickson

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

