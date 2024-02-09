Artist Banter S4E1: A lifetime in the arts was the right decision: CSULB’s Director of Choral Studies, Dr. Jonathan Talberg

In this episode of Artist Banter, host Julia Goldman meets with Long Beach State’s Director of Choral Studies, Dr. Jonathan Talberg. In his 24 years at the Beach, Dr. Talberg has gone on to teach hundreds of students within the choral program. He is also the conductor of the award-winning Bob Cole Conservatory Chamber Choir which has performed with notable groups such as the Los Angeles Masters Chorale, Kronos Quartet, Pacific Symphony and the Rolling Stones.
The two discuss the origins of Dr. Talberg’s musical introductions and how the lessons he has learned have influenced his role as a music educator. To support CSULB’s choir program, and keep up to date with their performances, check out @csulb_bccm and @choirsatbccm on Instagram.
Host: Julia Goldman
Guest: Dr. Jonathan Talberg
Editor: Julia Goldman
Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel
