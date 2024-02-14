Teed Up S3E4: #WeWantCody

Following the WrestleMania XL press conference that took place on Thursday, Feb. 8, the hosts and guests talk about the newly confirmed main event title match between the 2024 Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes, and the current undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

They also talk about the possible match card that could come to fruition in the upcoming Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania events as well as discuss who the returning, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, might face at WrestleMania.

Hosts: Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez

Guests: Luis Castilla, Kaitlyn Rowell

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/daily-49er-podcasts/id1488484518?uo=4

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1