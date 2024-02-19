Beach Weekly S12E4: Possible student worker unionization, yearly health survey & more

In season 12, episode 4 of Beach Weekly, host Lei Madrigal discusses a possible CSU student worker unionization, a yearly college health survey and more.

This Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Room 303 of the University Student Union, there will be a Financial Empowerment workshop hosted by Beach Pride Events. Students will learn to manage basic finances and how to become financially independent.

The Stress Less Workshop will be held on Thursday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Student Health Services building. Register by calling 562-985-4609, emailing [email protected] or logging into your Student Health Services Patient Portal.

Join the Beach Wellness and Counseling and Psychological Services organizations for Thoughtful Thursday: Guided Mindfulness and Meditation. The event, which is hosted online via Zoom, will take place on Thursday, Feb. 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Feb. 22 there will be a free QPR Suicide Prevention Training in the USU, Room 205 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Certification is available to those who attend and is free for students, staff and faculty. Registration through the Events and Orgs app on the CSULB sign-on is required.

Student Health Services will host an event on Thursday, Feb. 22 to provide information about acne, skin conditions, cancer prevention and more. The event is called Skincare at the Beach and will take place at the College of Professional and Continuing Education (CPACE) building in Room 100C from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Basile, a news assistant with the Daily 49er, joined Beach Weekly to discuss a possible student worker unionization among California State University student assistants. Elizabeth shared details such as the reasons for a union, how development is currently going and how people feel about the idea of a student union.

In a historic systemwide strike across the California State University system, some faculty members at several CSU campuses are dissatisfied with the early strike cancellation and tentative agreement that was made between the California Faculty Association and the university system. The CFA backed away from many of its key bargaining positions.

While faculty members originally asked for a 12% salary increase, the tentative agreement will give a 5% retroactive pay increase for the 2023 school year and a 5% increase effective July 1, 2024. Paid parental leave was increased from six weeks to 10 weeks after faculty members originally asked for a 16-week long parental leave. CFA members voted on the tentative agreement from Feb. 12 until yesterday, Feb. 18. The results of the vote will be released today Monday, Feb. 19.

The National College Health Assessment is a yearly survey that collects data on student health to determine common health risks that affect campuses. Long Beach State students can submit this survey for a chance to win prizes like AirPods or $25 bookstore gift cards. The survey will be sent to students via email on March 3, and it will take around 20 to 30 minutes to complete. Participate in this year’s survey to provide feedback and possibly influence future wellness efforts on campus.

After a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory parade on Feb. 14, one person is confirmed dead and at least 22 others are injured. According to the city’s police department, the shooting appears to have been caused by a dispute between numerous people. The two detained suspects are juveniles who are being held at the Juvenile Detention Center for gun-related offenses and resisting arrest.

Last Thursday, Greece became the first Orthodox Christian country to legalize same-sex marriage. The bill also allows same-sex couples to adopt children but at the same time, restricts same-sex male couples from having children through surrogate mothers. The Greek Parliament is expected to officially approve the bill later this month.

Host: Lei Madrigal

Guest: Elizabeth Basile

Editor: Julia Goldman

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/daily-49er-podcasts/id1488484518?uo=4

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1

⁠Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/daily-49er-podcasts