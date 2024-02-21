Teed Up S3E5: Bang Bang Matty Gang!

Super Bowl LVIII saw the San Francisco 49ers fall to the Kansas City Chiefs for the second time in five years. Daily49er sports assistant and 49ers fan Matthew Coleman explains the shortcomings of his favorite team and his confidence in his team following the championship game.

Naoki Gima’s younger brother, Mateo Tamashiro, makes his seasonal appearance on the show to give his thoughts on the halftime show performed by Usher. The hosts also give their takes on who they think will win next year’s Super Bowl despite what the betting odds say.

Hosts: Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez

Guests: Matthew Coleman, Mateo Tamashiro

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/daily-49er-podcasts/id1488484518?uo=4

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1